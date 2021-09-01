AP Source: Nats VP Bob Boone resigning over vaccine mandate

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writers

WASHINGTON (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Washington Nationals Vice President Bob Boone has informed the club he’s resigning rather than comply with the organization’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Boone has been with Washington since 2004 and served as VP and senior adviser to general manager Mike Rizzo since 2015. He was a four-time All-Star catcher during his 19-year major league career and also managed the Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds. The Nationals say employees were notified of the policy Aug. 12 and had until Aug. 26 to provide proof of full vaccination or one dose or apply for an exemption.