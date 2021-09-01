Brewers knock Giants from top spot in NL, win fourth in row

AP National Sports

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jace Peterson hit a go-ahead single in the seventh, Lorenzo Cain homered for a second straight game and the Milwaukee Brewers knocked the San Francisco Giants out of the top spot in the National League for the first time in more than three months. The Giants matched their longest losing streak of the season at four and fell to second in the NL West after a San Francisco-era best 108 days on top since May 30. The defending World Series champion Dodgers moved ahead in the NL and West division by holding off the Braves at home 4-3.