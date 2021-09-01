Johnston throws for 320 yards, UAB rolls Jacksonville State

AP National Sports

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Tyler Johnston III threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns, Trea Shropshire had 120 yards receiving and a score, and UAB beat Jacksonville State 31-0. Johnston reached the 300 mark for the fifth time in his career and Shropshire topped 100 yards for a second straight game after closing last season with 180 against Marshall. after closing last season with 180 against Marshall. Jermaine Brown Jr. rushed for 70 yards and a score for UAB. Johnston completed 17 of 21 passes. Zerrick Cooper was 17-of-34 passing for 89 yards for Jacksonville State (0-1), which won the Ohio Valley Conference last season and reached the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.