Rebuilding Eagles aim to find out about Jalen Hurts

AP National Sports

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles are Jalen Hurts’ team. Since the moment Carson Wentz was traded to Indianapolis there’s been speculation the Eagles would trade for Deshaun Watson or another high-profile quarterback. They signed 2013 Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco in March and traded for Gardner Minshew last week. But Hurts took all the reps with the starters in training camp and rookie coach Nick Sirianni finally confirmed the obvious on Tuesday after the team reached the 53-player roster limit. Hurts, a second-round pick in 2020, started the final four games on a last-place team, going 1-3 with flashes of brilliance and plenty of inconsistency.