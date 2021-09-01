Remnants of Hurricane Ida hit US Open, creating some chaos

AP National Sports

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Even a retractable roof at the U.S. Open was no match for the heavy rain and wind the remnants of Hurricane Ida carried to Flushing Meadows. The storm knocked down tree limbs, caused flooding around the tournament grounds and forced a match to shift from one court to another after a delay of 2 1/2 hours. Diego Schwartzman managed to beat 2017 runner-up Kevin Anderson 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-4 in their interrupted contest to reach the third round as Wednesday became Thursday. Schwartzman and Anderson originally went out to start their match at Louis Armstrong Stadium before 7:30 p.m. — but did not finish until just past 1 a.m. at Arthur Ashe Stadium.