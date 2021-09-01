Texans GM Caserio won’t provide clarity on Watson’s future

AP National Sports

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio on Wednesday said Deshaun Watson has not been a distraction during training camp, but repeatedly refused to provide any clarity on his future with the team. Watson’s future with the team is in question after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them, and Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations. Even before all that Watson had been unhappy with the direction of the team and requested a trade earlier this year.