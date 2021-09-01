Texas A&M votes to extend Fisher’s contract through 2031

AP National Sports

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

Texas A&M’s board of regents voted Wednesday to extend coach Jimbo Fisher’s contract through the 2031 season and give him a significant raise. Fisher signed a 10-year, $75 million contract when he took over at Texas A&M before the 2008 season. The extension will increase his salary to $9 million on Jan. 1 and $9.15 million on Jan. 1, 2023. After that his salary will increase by $100,000 in each remaining year of the contract.