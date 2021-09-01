Verstappen hopes his fans get a win to remember at Dutch GP

AP National Sports

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Formula One fans will hope Sunday’s Netherlands Grand Prix is a spectacular race to remember rather than a dismal one to forget. Last weekend’s rain-drenched Belgian Grand Prix was called off shortly after it restarted under a safety car for a few slow laps and more than three hours later than its scheduled time. Dutch driver Max Verstappen wants to give his home fans something special and reclaim the overall lead from defending champion Lewis Hamilton in a thrilling title race. F1 returns to the seaside resort of Zandvoort for the first time since 1985.