American Lora Webster: 5 months pregnant and after 5th medal

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Lora Webster is five months pregnant and going for her fifth medal in sitting volleyball in her fifth Paralympics. This is the second Paralympics in which she’s been pregnant, and the third time during a competition. Webster and her American teammates face Brazil in the sitting volleyball semifinals as Webster tries for her fifth Paralympic medal. She won gold five years ago in Rio de Janeiro to go with silver medals in London and Beijing, and a bronze in her first Games in 2004 in Athens.