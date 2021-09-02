Arians: Bucs reach fully vaccinated status ahead of opener

AP National Sports

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Coach Bruce Arians says the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, making the reigning Super Bowl champions the second NFL team to announce they’ve reached that status. The Bucs open the season at home against the Dallas Cowboys next Thursday. The Atlanta Falcons are the other team that’s announced its roster is fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, Bucs kicker Ryan Succop was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and returned to practice. Arians said three other Tampa Bay players — defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh and reserve offensive linemen Earl Watford and Nick Leverett — are expected to return from the list before next week’s opener.