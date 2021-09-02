Bang, bang! Pair of 1st-pitch HRs for 1st time in decades

AP National Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — Miami Marlins leadoff batter Miguel Rojas and New York Mets counterpart Jonathan Villar each homered on the first pitch they saw Thursday night, the first time that’s happened in a major league game since at least 1985, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Statisticians at Elias were unable to go back any further with certainty because prior pitch-count records aren’t precise. Rojas sent the first pitch of the game from Mets starter Carlos Carrasco into the left-field stands before many fans at Citi Field even settled into their seats. In the bottom of the first inning, Villar responded by launching Sandy Alcantara’s first delivery into the seats above New York’s bullpen in right-center.