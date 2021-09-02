Berhalter slams CONCACAF for no video review in qualifiers

AP National Sports

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — In a soccer world increasingly embracing technology to make sure referees’ on-field decisions are correct, CONCACAF appears content to live with blown calls in its most important games. While the Union of European Football Associations started using Video Assistant Referees in all World Cup qualifiers this week, replays will not be used to help get calls right in qualifiers involving the United States. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter says “I think it’s an error by CONCACAF” and “we need to find a way to get that done.”