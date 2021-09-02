Bills won’t renew lease in July ’23 without new stadium deal

AP National Sports

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills won’t renew their lease with the state and county without a partially publicly funded agreement in place for a proposed new $1.4 billion stadium, team executive Ron Raccuia tells Buffalo’s WBEN-Radio. Raccuia says the topic of relocation has not been raised during discussions but declined to say what the NFL team’s options would be once the lease expires in July 2023. Raccuia is senior vice president for Pegula Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Bills. He provided a wide-ranging interview in which he confirmed the cost, size and location of the Bills proposal to build a stadium in Orchard Park, New York, across the street from their current facility.