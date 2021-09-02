British teen Raducanu making another Slam run at US Open

AP National Sports

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Emma Raducanu quickly seems to have figured out this Grand Slam thing. The 18-year-old who was born in Canada and represents Britain is into the third round at the U.S. Open after getting to Week 2 of Wimbledon in her major debut at age 18. Ranked 338th when she got to the All England Club, Raducanu has parlayed her attention-grabbing run there and her five consecutive victories over the past 1 1/2 weeks at Flushing Meadows — including qualifying — into a surge toward the top 100. She has won all 10 sets that she has played in New York.