Buffalo routs Wagner 69-7 in season opener

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Vantrease threw a 63-yard touchdown pass to Jovany Ruiz within the first minute of the game, Buffalo coach Maurice Linguist collected his first win at the helm, and the Bulls routed Wagner 69-7 in the season opener for both teams. Kevin Marks Jr. and Dylan McDuffie each had a pair of touchdown runs for the Bulls. Ron Cook, Tajay Ahmed, and Jake Molinich added a TD run apiece. Marks finished with 72 yards on the ground to move to ninth all-time in the program with 1,107 career yards rushing. Linguist, who was Michigan’s co-defensive coordinator last season, was the Bulls’ defensive backs coach in 2012-13.