Cantlay starts with lead and keeps his distance at East Lake

AP National Sports

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Patrick Cantlay met his goal at the Tour Championship and it had nothing to do with the score on his card or the size of his lead. He shot a 67 at East Lake. And he still leads by two. Cantlay started at 10-under par and with a two-shot lead because of his No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup. He was determined to treat this like any other tournament. Jon Rahm had a 65. He started four shots behind and now is only two back. Harris English had a hole-in-one and was five back along with Bryson DeChambeau.