England weathers hostility, tops Hungary 4-0 in WC qualifier

AP National Sports

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Pelted with plastic cups after goals, England weathered a hostile atmosphere to beat Hungary 4-0 in a World Cup qualifier in its first game since losing the European Championship final. Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane and Harry Maguire scored in a 14-minute flurry and Declan Rice added a fourth second-half goal as England secured a fourth straight victory in Group I to extend its lead to five points on the road to qualifying for Qatar. Fifty-three days after that heartbreaking penalty-shootout loss to Italy at Wembley Stadium, England started slowly at Puskas Arena after being loudly jeered inside by a 60,000-strong crowd of mostly Hungarian fans for taking a knee before kickoff.