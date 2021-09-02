Flyers sign F Farabee to $30 million, six-year extension

AP National Sports

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers have signed forward Joel Farabee to a $30 million, six-year contract extension. Farabee’s extension kicks in with the 2022-23 season. He was scheduled to become a restricted free agent after this season. The 21-year-old Farabee led the Flyers with 20 goals and had 38 points in 55 games. He has 28 goals and 31 assists in 107 career games. Farabee was the Flyers’ first-round pick in the 2018 draft.