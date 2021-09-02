Former FIFA official has bribery life ban cut to 20 years

AP National Sports

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Brazilian soccer official Marco Polo del Nero has had his life ban from soccer for bribery cut to 20 years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Del Nero was indicted by U.S. federal prosecutors in 2015 but has avoided being extradited from Brazil. He’s alleged to have taken millions of dollars in kickbacks from commercial deals for South America soccer competitions. The Swiss sports court says Del Nero should serve a shorter ban. He’ll be 97 when it expires in 2038. Del Nero is among several Brazilian soccer leaders indicted in the American investigation and banned by FIFA.