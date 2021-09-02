Kennesaw State ground game subdues NAIA Reinhardt 35-25

AP National Sports

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Jonathan Murphy ran for 98 yards and two touchdowns and Kennesaw State beat feisty NAIA-member Reinhardt 35-25 in the season opener for both teams. The Owls, entering the season ranked No. 19 in FCS, ran 67 times for 332 rushing yards and scored five touchdowns. Xavier Shepherd and Jonathan Murphy scored two touchdowns apiece. Reinhardt quarterback Billy Hall accounted for 90 yards passing and a pair of scores and ran for 128 yards and scored twice on the ground.