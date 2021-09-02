No. 1 Barty, top US Open women win easily after Ida delays

AP National Sports

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — About the only problems No. 1 seed Ash Barty and other top players are encountering at the U.S. Open are the delays trying to get to Flushing Meadows in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Barty is a two-time major champion including at Wimbledon in July. She beat Clara Tauson 6-1, 7-5 in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Also winning in straight sets were Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic, double Wimbledon title winner Petra Kvitova, No. 17 Maria Sakkari and No. 23 Jessica Pegula. Seeded men Alexander Zverev and Reilly Olpeka also won quickly.