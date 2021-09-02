No. 22 Coastal Carolina, McCall blow out The Citadel 52-14

AP National Sports

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Grayson McCall threw for 262 yards and a touchdown and No. 22 Coastal Carolina scored on its first seven possessions in a season-opening 52-14 victory over The Citadel on Thursday night. McCall was the Sun Belt Conference offensive player of year in 2020 and kept up his stellar play by completing 16 of 19 passes. Jaivon Heiligh caught six passes for 133 yards and Reese White and Shemari Jones each rushed for two touchdowns. The Chants came into the year with their first preseason ranking and never gave the Bulldogs a chance for the upset.