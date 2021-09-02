Russell already knows if he’ll drive for Mercedes in 2022

AP National Sports

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — George Russell knows if he will race for Mercedes alongside seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton next year, it’s just he can’t say it. The Williams driver paused for several seconds when pressed about his seat for 2022. He says “I know where I’ll be driving next year” but for now “there’s nothing to announce.” Russell is touted as a possible replacement for Valtteri Bottas, whose contract has not yet been renewed for 2022. Both Hamilton and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen spoke highly of Russell. He drove brilliantly last weekend to take second place in qualifying at the rain-soaked Belgian GP.