Cubs’ Ross, Hoyer test positive for COVID-19, feel fine

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer have tested positive for COVID-19. A spokesman for the team says Ross and Hoyer are feeling fine and quarantining. Both of them are vaccinated. Bench coach Andy Green will run the team while Ross is away, beginning with the Cubs’ game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Green says all the players on the roster are available.