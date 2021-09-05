Brazil tells 4 EPL players for Argentina to quarantine now

AP National Sports

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

Four of Argentina’s players from the English Premier League have been ordered to quarantine by Brazil’s health agency. That could make them miss the World Cup qualifier between the South American rivals later Sunday. The decision also instructed the four players to return to the “country of origin” without giving more details. Aston Villa players Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia and Tottenham duo Giovanni Lo Celso and Cristian Romero came to play for Argentina. That was despite the Premier League not wanting players to be released for international duty due to the need to quarantine for 10 days in a hotel on their return. The four players were still seen getting on the Argentina team bus ahead of the game.