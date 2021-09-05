Former US coach Ellis heads FIFA group on women’s soccer

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Former U.S. women’s coach Jill Ellis has been appointed to lead FIFA’s technical advisory group on the future of women’s soccer. The 54-year-old Ellis coached the U.S. team from 2014-2019, winning a pair of World Cups. She was voted FIFA Women’s Coach of the Year in 2015 and ’19. FIFA says in a statement that she will work with stakeholders to improve the match calendar and improve development and competitiveness. FIFA has been criticized for the inequity in funding between men’s and women’s soccer.