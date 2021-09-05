Guinea game postponed after coup; Salah back but Egypt draws

AP National Sports

By GERALD IMRAY

AP Sports Writer

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A World Cup qualifying game in Guinea has been postponed after an apparent coup unfolded in the West African nation. The visiting Morocco team reportedly left the country safely after its coach said they were holed up in their hotel as gunshots rang out nearby. The Confederation of African Football says Monday’s game has been postponed due to the “volatile” situation in Guinea. There were three games in African qualifying on Sunday. Mohamed Salah returned to the Egypt team after missing its opening qualifier last week but the Pharaohs could only draw 1-1 in Gabon.