Guinea World Cup qualifier off after political crisis

AP National Sports

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinea’s World Cup qualifier against Morocco has been postponed after a Guinean army colonel seized control of state television and said the government had been dissolved. The West African nation was due to host Morocco in the capital of Conakry on Monday. No new date has been set for the fixture. The Confederation of African Football said the postponement was “to ensure the safety and security of all players and to protect all match officials.”