Italy sets record at 36 unbeaten in 0-0 draw at Switzerland

AP National Sports

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Italy has set an international record by extending its unbeaten run to 36 games in a 0-0 draw at Switzerland in a World Cup qualifier. The European champion has not lost under coach Robert Mancini for three years now. The team passed the 35-game world record shared with Spain and Brazil. Italy’s penalty expert Jorginho failed from the spot again after also having a spot-kick saved in the shootout in the Euro 2020 final against England. His kick was saved by Swiss captain Yann Sommer. Italy leads the five-team Group C by four points from the Swiss who have played two games fewer.