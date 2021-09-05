Presbyterian’s Hefley sets FCS record with 10 TDs
By PETE IACOBELLI
AP Sports Writer
Kevin Kelley was counting on Ren Hefley’s record-setting 10 touchdown passes in his debut game as the Presbyterian coach. But the coach known for never punting believes the effects of their 84-43 victory over St. Andrews this weekend will serve his team down the road. Hefley threw an FCS-record 10 TDs. He’s a former Michigan walk-on who was tutored by Kelley as a middle-schooler in Arkansas. Kelley coached Hefley’s brother at Pulaski Academy. When the younger Hefley wanted to leave Michigan to play, he joined the newly hired Kelley with the Blue Hose.
Comments