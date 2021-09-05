U.S. trims deficit at Solheim Cup even as Korda struggles

AP National Sports

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The United States has rallied at the Solheim Cup. The U.S. has won three of the four alternate-shot matches to Day 2 to cut into Europe’s lead. The defending champion Europeans are up 6 1/2-5 1/2 through 12 matches. The U.S. trailed in all four alternate-shot matches but ended up rallying to win three of them. The only loss came when the featuring world No. 1 Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing fell to Solheim Cup rookie Leona Maguire and Mel Reid.