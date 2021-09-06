Badgers’ Mertz remains optimistic after disappointing opener

AP National Sports

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz wants to make sure he doesn’t let his struggles in a season-opening loss impact the rest of his year. Mertz threw two interceptions in the final 2½ minutes as the 12th-ranked Badgers failed to convert numerous scoring opportunities and fell 16-10 to No. 19 Penn State. Wisconsin will try to bounce back Saturday when it hosts Eastern Michigan. The Badgers have gone 4-4 in Mertz’s eight career starts with their fortunes depending on how well he protects the football.