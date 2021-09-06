Browns rookie Owusu-Koramoah primed for opener with Chiefs

AP National Sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — After a couple setbacks, Browns rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah says he’s ready for his first NFL game. He’d better be. Cleveland will open the season Sunday against the two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs, who eliminated the Browns in last year’s playoffs. The second-round pick from Notre Dame tested positive for COVID-19 at the start of training camp and recently needed stitches in his head after a weight-room accident. This weekend he draws a tough assignment in having to cover Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce.