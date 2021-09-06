Dolphins place Jackson, Shaheen on COVID reserve list

AP National Sports

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins have placed presumed starting left tackle Austin Jackson and backup tight end Adam Shaheen on the COVID-19 reserve list. It calls into doubt their availability for the team’s opener at New England. Cornerback Jamal Perry was elevated to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement. This is the second time that Shaheen has been on the list. He also missed some time last month because of contact tracing and said he would not be vaccinated. As an unvaccinated player, Shaheen is subject to daily testing. Vaccinated players are tested weekly.