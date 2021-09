AP National Sports

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

The Indiana Hoosiers took soaring hopes into their season opener. At No. 17, they had their highest preseason ranking in more than half a century. They routinely spoke about the goal of winning a Big Ten Conference title. Now, after getting blown out 34-6 at No. 18 Iowa, the Hoosiers face an even more daunting reality — they need to rebound quickly. Next up is Idaho on Saturday.