Indians manager Francona to have toe surgery Tuesday

AP National Sports

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona, who stepped down for the season July 29 because of health issues, will have surgery on his left big toe on Tuesday. The 62-year-old Francona had replacement surgery a few days after deciding tp step away, He had surgery for a staph infection in his toe in February and wore a walking boot while managing this season. The rehab for Tuesday’s surgery is expected to take eight to 10 weeks. Francona is five wins from tying Hall of Famer Lou Boudreau (728) for the most wins in team history.