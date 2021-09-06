Olympic champs Zverev, Bencic reach US Open quarterfinals

AP National Sports

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Alexander Zverev and Belinda Bencic want a trophy in their hands to go with the gold medals they had around their necks. The Olympic tennis champions in Tokyo both moved into the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open to get a step closer to their first Grand Slam titles. Zverev beat Jannik Sinner 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (7) for his 15th straight victory. Bencic reached the semifinals at the U.S. Open in 2019 in her last appearance. The 24-year-old from Switzerland is a victory away from getting back there after beating 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek 7-6 (12), 6-3.