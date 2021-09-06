Titans’ outbreak nears end, other NFL teams deal with COVID

AP National Sports

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans’ COVID-19 outbreak is nearing an end even with two starting offensive linemen still on the reserve list. Not everyone around the NFL may be as healthy to kick off this season with COVID-19 proving to be an issue hovering over another season. The Titans’ outbreak reached at least 14 with 10 of those players and five starters. Several other NFL teams may be without some players and starters for season openers. Miami and Carolina each put offensive linemen on the reserve list Monday with the Jets and Chiefs both monitoring players for possible returns.