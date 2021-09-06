With Engram iffy, Giants may be counting on TE Kyle Rudolph

AP National Sports

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — With the status of starting tight end Evan Engram uncertain because of a calf injury, the New York Giants have to hope veteran Kyle Rudolph is ready for the season opener. The long-time Minnesota Viking watched most of training camp while finishing a long rehabilitation following foot surgery. The Giants had signed him as a free agent in March not expecting he would need surgery. Rudolph started practicing when the team went to New England for joint practices late last month. He indicated after practice Monday he will be ready to play against the Denver Broncos.