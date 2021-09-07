College coaches dealing with breakthrough COVID cases

AP National Sports

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari says he contracted COVID-19 after being vaccinated, but points out that he is relieved the shot did its job in leaving him with mild symptoms. Other notable breakthrough cases have occurred in college football, with vaccinated players and coaches testing positive. That includes second-ranked Georgia and Mississippi. The Bulldogs could be without several players in their next game and Rebels coach Lane Kiffin missed his team’s opener after testing positive.