For 1st time, no US singles players in US Open quarterfinals

AP National Sports

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — This is the first time in U.S. Open history that no men or women from the host country has made it to the quarterfinals in singles. The man in charge of finding and grooming Grand Slam champions for the U.S. Tennis Association is trying to look at the bright side. Martin Blackman says it’s disappointing no Americans are still in the event. He also thinks there are reasons to be optimistic. Blackman finds hope in the large number of Americans ranked in the ATP top 100 and from the talent he sees in younger players such as Jenson Brooksby and Coco Gauff.