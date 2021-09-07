Jones, Sun beat Wings 83-56 for 10th win in a row

AP National Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brionna Jones had 18 points, 10 rebounds and three steals and Connecticut beat the Dallas Wings 83-56 for the Sun’s 10th win in a row. Connecticut (22-6) played frenetic and smothering defense, led by Briann January who helped limit the Wings to 27% shooting from the field. Dallas’ Arike Ogunbowale, who finished with eight points on 2-of-17 shooting, had her string of 65 consecutive games scoring in double figures snapped.