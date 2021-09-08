ACC wide open after league’s disappointing opening week

AP National Sports

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference crown seems up for grabs after the league’s disappointing opening week performance. The league was 7-7 in Week One, tied for worst showing among Power Five conferences. The ACC’s three schools in the preseason Top 25 all lost. No. 6 Clemson fell Georgia, No. 24 North Carolina was beaten by Virginia Tech and No. 22 Miami lost to top-ranked Alabama. There were a couple of surprises, too. Charlotte won its first ever game against a Power Five program with its win against Duke. Northern Illinois won at Georgia Tech. Win or lose, coaches believed it’s far too early to evaluate teams.