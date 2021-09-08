Boone says Yanks ace Cole ‘encouraged’ about his condition

AP National Sports

By LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A day after New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole exited his start because of tightness in his left hamstring, manager Aaron Boone says the star right-hander is feeling better about his situation. Boone says there’s nothing definitive on Cole’s condition. Boone says Cole isn’t scheduled for an MRI. The Yankees fell 9 1/2 games behind Tampa Bay in the AL East. They stayed a half-game ahead of Boston for the top wild-card spot.