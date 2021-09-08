Brady, Super Bowl champs begin defense of crown vs. Cowboys

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champions open the 2021 season with a prime-time matchup against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs return all 22 starters from the squad that finished last season on an eight-game winning streak, including a 31-9 rout of the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Prescott returns to lead the Cowboys for the first time since a severe ankle injury last October ended his 2020 season. The Bucs are hoping to become the first repeat champions since Brady led the 2003 and 2004 Patriots to back-to-back titles.