British Open returning to Royal Portrush in 2025

AP National Sports

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

The British Open is heading back to Royal Portrush. The R&A says the world’s oldest major championship will return to the Northern Irish venue in 2025 after a successful staging of the British Open there in 2019 when Irish player Shane Lowry won by six shots. That marked the first time Royal Portrush had hosted the event since 1951. Some 237,750 spectators attended the four days of the 2019 Open and that was a record attendance in the championship’s 161-year history. A record 61,000 spectators attended practice days.