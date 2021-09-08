‘Captain’ Wilson prepared to lead Jets into season opener

AP National Sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is a rookie, a leader and one of the New York Jets’ team captains. It’s an impressive first impression for the young quarterback who’s preparing for his NFL regular-season debut Sunday at Carolina. The Jets zeroed in on Wilson and made the former BYU star the No. 2 overall draft pick in April. Wilson has opened eyes with his preparation, namely his process that is more like that of a veteran. He was selected a team captain on offense by his teammates in what is a clear indication that they already believe in him despite his rookie status.