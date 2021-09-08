College football’s return boosts television ratings

AP National Sports

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Television viewers are ready for some football. Three college games from the opening weekend of the season were among the four most popular programs on TV last week, led by Georgia handing third-ranked Clemson a loss. Only NBCs “America’s Got Talent,” with the summer winding down, broke football’s hold on the top of the ratings chart. Games between Notre Dame and Florida State, and Ohio State and Michigan, also did well in the ratings. Since ABC televised two of the three games, it was the most popular network in prime time last week heading into the Labor Day weekend.