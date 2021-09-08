Former Falcons executive Shaw Parker named Dream president

AP National Sports

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Atlanta Falcons executive Morgan Shaw Parker has been named president and chief operating officer for the Atlanta Dream. Shaw Parker replaces Chris Sienko, who was fired by the WNBA team on April 21. Shaw Parker had served as chief marketing officer of Falcons and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank’s sports and entertainment group. She will be overseeing business operations while working with new owners Larry Gottesdiener, Suzanne Abair and Renee Montgomery, a former Dream player. Montgomery became the first former player to become both an owner and executive in the WNBA. Shaw Parker led marketing and communications initiatives for the Falcons and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.