Giants get 4 in 9th to beat Rockies; 1st team with 90 wins

DENVER (AP) — LaMonte Wade Jr. and Evan Longoria each had two RBIs during a four-run rally in the ninth inning and the streaking San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-4. The Giants won their fourth straight and became the first team in the majors with 90 victories. Brandon Crawford homered and Brandon Belt had three hits for San Francisco. Elías Díaz homered and doubled twice for the Rockies.